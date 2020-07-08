A mid summertime pattern continues through the weekend with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the early morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 85 degrees, and 5 p.m., 91 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 81 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.