Unsettled weather is expected today and throughout the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly later in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: New moon.