Hot and humid summertime weather will continue through the rest of the week, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoons.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 86 degrees, and 5 p.m., 91 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 88 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.