Seasonably cooler, but still humid, weather is expected today, with numerous showers and locally heavy downpours.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. High near 79 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 75 degrees; and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:50 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 2 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.