Hot and humid conditions today will trend seasonably cooler tomorrow and Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely early in the evening, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 86 degrees, and 5 p.m, 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 6 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.