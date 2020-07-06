A hot summertime pattern will continue this week, with above average temperatures and a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog before early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 87 degrees, and 5 p.m., 90 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.
Sunset: 8:48 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 94 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.