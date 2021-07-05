High heat and showers will dominate the weather pattern this week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. West wind 5 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 88 degrees, and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 11 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.