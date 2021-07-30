Today is expected to be pleasant, but showers or storms are possible tomorrow afternoon.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 51 degrees; noon, 70 degrees, and 5 p.m., 77 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.
Sunset: 8:31 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.