Our sustained stretch of hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Northeast wind around 5 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers early in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming east around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. percent Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:09 a.m.
Sunset: 8:30 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 81 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.