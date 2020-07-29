A weak cold front sweeps through the area today, followed by a wave of low pressure tomorrow, with fog lifting but hot temperatures and scattered evening showers still persistent.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, mainly late in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 81 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.
Sunset: 8:31 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 72 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.