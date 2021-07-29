A northwest breeze will bring dry and more comfortable air into the area on Friday, setting the stage for a refreshing cool down to close out July 2021.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 oercent.

Sunday: A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 71 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.

Sunset: 8:32 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

Tags

Trending Food Videos