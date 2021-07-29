A northwest breeze will bring dry and more comfortable air into the area on Friday, setting the stage for a refreshing cool down to close out July 2021.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Northwest wind 8 to 13 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 46 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 oercent.
Sunday: A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 71 degrees, and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:08 a.m.
Sunset: 8:32 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 60 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.