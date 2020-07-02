A sweltering but otherwise pleasant Fourth of July weekend is expected, before showers and thunderstorms return early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. Light west wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. degrees
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 86 degrees, and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.
Sunset: 8:49 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.