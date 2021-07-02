Scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms are expected to drift southeast across the state today, but comfortable temperatures and mostly rain-free weather are expected for the Fourth of July holiday tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms later in the morning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 10 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 69 degrees, and 5 p.m., 74 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Sunset: 8:49 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 35 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

