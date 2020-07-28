Hot and humid summertime weather will continue through the rest of the week, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoons.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Saturday night: A chance of showers late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 83 degrees, and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.
Sunset: 8:33 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 72 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.