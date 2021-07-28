Refreshingly cooler and less humid conditions are expected for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Some storms could be severe, with damaging winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly early in the evening. Some of the storms could be severe and produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 78 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:07 a.m.
Sunset: 8:33 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 70 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.