Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms are possible today and tomorrow, with mainly dry, seasonably cooler and more comfortable weather in store starting Friday.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m, 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.
Sunset: 8:34 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 78 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.