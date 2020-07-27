A hot summertime pattern will continue this week, with above average temperatures and a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 80 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.
Sunset: 8:34 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 61 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.