A hot summertime pattern will continue this week, with above average temperatures and a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Showers likely, mainly early in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 80 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:06 a.m.

Sunset: 8:34 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 61 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

