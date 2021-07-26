Hot weather is back this week, with rain possible mid-week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 86 degrees; noon, 78 degrees, and 5 p.m., 70 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:05 a.m.
Sunset: 8:35 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 86 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.