Conditions are expected to dry out but remain hot this weekend, but thunderstorms return early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Areas of fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Light west wind.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.
Sunset: 8:36 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 27 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.