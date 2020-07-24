Conditions are expected to dry out but remain hot this weekend, but thunderstorms return early next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Areas of fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Light west wind.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59 degrees.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:04 a.m.

Sunset: 8:36 p.m.

Moon: Waxing crescent with 27 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

