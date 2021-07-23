Today is expected to be pleasant, but showers or storms are expected tomorrow afternoon.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 56 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.
Sunset: 8:38 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.