Our sustained stretch of hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:03 a.m.
Sunset: 8:37 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 18 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.