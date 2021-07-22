Cooler and refreshingly less humid conditions will continue today, but increasing warmth and humidity will return over the weekend.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.

Sunset: 8:38 p.m.

Moon: Full moon.

Trending Food Videos