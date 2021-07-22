Cooler and refreshingly less humid conditions will continue today, but increasing warmth and humidity will return over the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers, mainly late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 55 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.
Sunset: 8:38 p.m.
Moon: Full moon.