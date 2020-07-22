A mid summertime pattern continues through the end of the week, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Scattered showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely after noon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 8 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Patchy fog in the early hours of the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 81 degrees, and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:02 a.m.
Sunset: 8:38 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 10 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.