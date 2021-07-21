Refreshingly cooler and less humid conditions are expected for the rest of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the morning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers later in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 73 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.
Sunset: 8:39 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 96 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.