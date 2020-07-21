Hot and humid summertime weather will continue through the rest of the week, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoons.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:01 a.m.
Sunset: 8:39 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 4 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.