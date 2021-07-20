Cooler temperatures and refreshingly low humidity is expected for the rest of the work week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Light southwest wind becoming west 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees.

Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Saturday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m, 75 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.

Sunset: 8:40 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

