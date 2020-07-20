A hot summertime pattern will continue this week, with above average temperatures and a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 84 degrees, and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 6:00 a.m.
Sunset: 8:40 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.