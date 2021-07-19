Widespread clear skies are expected today, with only a slight chance of evening showers and thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Light west wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees.
Thursday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 80 degrees, and 5 p.m., 84 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:59 a.m.
Sunset: 8:41 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 83 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.