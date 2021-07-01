Rain is expected to continue today, before tapering off tomorrow.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Partly sunny, with a high near 76 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 60 degrees; noon, 70 degrees, and 5 p.m., 71 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.

Sunset: 8:50 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 44 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

