Increasingly hot summertime weather is expected for the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 87 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 91 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.