Hot, humid weather, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, is expected to last through the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 81 degrees, and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.
Sunset: 8:42 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 6 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.