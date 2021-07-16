Locally heavy rain and isolated wind gusts are likely this afternoon and evening.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 62 degrees. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.

Sunset: 8:43 p.m.

Moon: First quarter.

Tags

