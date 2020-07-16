Our sustained stretch of hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.

Sunset: 8:43 p.m.

Moon: Waning crescent with 11 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

