Our sustained stretch of hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 94 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:57 a.m.
Sunset: 8:43 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 11 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.