Rain showers are likely today and throughout the weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly later in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the morning. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 81 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.
Sunset: 8:44 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 40 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.