A mid summertime pattern continues through the weekend with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 80 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:56 a.m.
Sunset: 8:44 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 19 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.