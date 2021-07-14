A hot, but dry day is expected today, before showers return tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog overnight. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees .Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 86 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.
Sunset: 8:44 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 29 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.