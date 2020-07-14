Hot and humid summertime weather will continue through the rest of the week, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoons.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming south around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the early evening. Mostly clear, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 63 degrees; noon, 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:55 a.m.
Sunset: 8:44 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 27 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.