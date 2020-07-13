A hot summertime pattern will continue this week, with above average temperatures and a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Patchy fog in the early hours of the morning. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 57 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 10 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.
Sunset: 8:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 36 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.