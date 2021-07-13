More rounds of rain are likely to dominate the rest of the week, with tomorrow bringing the week’s driest weather.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers, then showers and thunderstorms likely beginning mid-morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 9 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the early evening. Patchy fog overnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65 degrees.
Friday: A chance of showers in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm later in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m, 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:54 a.m.
Sunset: 8:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 20 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.