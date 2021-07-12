High humidity and hot temperatures will dominate the weather pattern this week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Light south wind becoming southwest 6 to 11 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the evening, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 82 degrees. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm early in the evening. Low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms beginning mid-afternoon Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 72 degrees; noon, 82 degrees, and 5 p.m., 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:53 a.m.
Sunset: 8:46 p.m.
Moon: Waxing crescent with 12 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.