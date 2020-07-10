Hot, humid weather, with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms, is expected to last through the weekend, with the rain possibly breaking next week
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 9 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. West wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Tomorrow night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent.
Monday night: A chance of thunderstorms early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 80 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:52 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.