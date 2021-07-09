Drier and slightly cooler air will move in today, but mugginess will return tomorrow and persist through much of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 58 degrees; noon, 70 degrees, and 5 p.m., 76 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.
Sunset: 8:47 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 35 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.