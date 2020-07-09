Our sustained stretch of hot and humid weather will continue through the weekend and into early next week.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 6 miles-per-hour in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the evening, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Extended Forecast

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm early in the evening. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 92 degrees.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 68 degrees; noon, 84 degrees, and 5 p.m., 89 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:51 a.m.

Sunset: 8:47 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 73 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

