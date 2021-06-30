A slow-moving cold front will push across the state today, bringing afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. High near 75 degrees. West wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. North wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 65 degrees; noon, 72 degrees; and 5 p.m., 73 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:45 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Last quarter.