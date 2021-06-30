Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 328 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 24 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA BEDFORD BLAIR CAMBRIA CAMERON CENTRE CLEARFIELD CLINTON COLUMBIA ELK FULTON HUNTINGDON JUNIATA LYCOMING MCKEAN MIFFLIN MONTOUR NORTHUMBERLAND POTTER SNYDER SOMERSET SULLIVAN TIOGA UNION WARREN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALTOONA, BEDFORD, BERWICK, BLOOMSBURG, BRADFORD, CLEARFIELD, COUDERSPORT, DANVILLE, DUBOIS, EMPORIUM, HUNTINGDON, JOHNSTOWN, LAPORTE, LEWISBURG, LEWISTOWN, LOCK HAVEN, MANSFIELD, MCCONNELLSBURG, MIFFLINTOWN, MOUNT UNION, RENOVO, RIDGWAY, SELINSGROVE, SHAMOKIN, SOMERSET, ST. MARYS, STATE COLLEGE, SUNBURY, WARREN, WELLSBORO, AND WILLIAMSPORT.