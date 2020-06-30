Hot, but fairly dry, weather continues through the rest of the week as we approach the holiday weekend.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Calm wind becoming north around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m., 83 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:46 a.m.
Sunset: 8:50 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 83 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.