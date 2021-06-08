Very warm and humid conditions will continue to fuel daily rounds of mainly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming west around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65 degrees. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81 degrees. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: A chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Extended Forecast
Saturday: A chance of drizzle or light rain in the morning. Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Sunday night: A chance of thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 69 degrees; noon, 79 degrees, and 5 p.m, 85 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 1 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.