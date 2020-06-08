Strong June sunshine will bring blistering temperatures today and tomorrow, before the heat moderates towards the end of the week.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Patchy fog early in the morning. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 miles-per-hour in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67 degrees. Southeast wind around 6 mph.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89 degrees. South wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tomorrow night: Showers likely, mainly early in the evening. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees.
Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55 degrees.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Saturday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 57 degrees; noon, 80 degrees, and 5 p.m., 88 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:41 a.m.
Sunset: 8:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 84 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.