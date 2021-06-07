The week is expected to be hot and humid, with showers and thunderstorms possible daily.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the morning. High near 82 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 miles-per-hour in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66 degrees. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High near 84 degrees. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 65 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Thursday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Extended Forecast
Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58 degrees.
Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 67 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:45 p.m.
Moon: Waning crescent with 3 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.