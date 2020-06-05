A cold front will sweep across the southeast this morning, followed by breezy winds and much lower humidity.

Progressland Outlook

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Sunset: 8:44 p.m.

Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

