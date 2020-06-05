A cold front will sweep across the southeast this morning, followed by breezy winds and much lower humidity.
Progressland Outlook
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. Northwest wind 7 to 11 miles-per-hour, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52 degrees. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Calm wind.
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62 degrees.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 66 degrees; noon, 75 degrees, and 5 p.m., 79 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:44 p.m.
Moon: Waning gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.