Warm and humid conditions will continue this afternoon into Saturday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible.
Progressland Outlook
Today: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.
Extended Forecast
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Local Report
The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.
(National Weather Service)
Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.
Sunset: 8:43 p.m.
Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.