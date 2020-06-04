Warm and humid conditions will continue this afternoon into Saturday with scattered afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Progressland Outlook

Today: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82 degrees. Southwest wind 3 to 6 miles-per-hour. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Tomorrow night: A slight chance of showers early in the evening. Mostly clear, with a low around 51 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47 degrees.

Extended Forecast

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53 degrees.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61 degrees.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Local Report

The temperature forecast for the Clearfield-Philipsburg area: 7 a.m., 64 degrees; noon, 76 degrees, and 5 p.m., 81 degrees.

(National Weather Service)

Sunrise: 5:42 a.m.

Sunset: 8:43 p.m.

Moon: Waxing gibbous with 99 percent of the moon’s visible disk illuminated.

